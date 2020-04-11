INFINITE's Sunggyu reveals more of 'Dokyumentary' of 'Shine Encore' solo concert in Japan

INFINITE's Sunggyu has revealed the second part of his 'Dokyumentary'.



'Dokyumentary' covers Sunggyu's experiences at his 'Shine Encore' solo concert in Japan, which is his first overseas solo concert. He shares his thoughts about returning from his military service and his memories of a solo fan meeting in Japan in 2017. The video also reveals footage of Sunggyu practicing his vocals backstage and performing on stage.



Watch part 2 of Sunggyu's 'Dokyumentary' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions! Check out part 1 below if you missed it.





