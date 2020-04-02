(G)I-DLE reveals first audio snippet from 'I TRUST'

(G)I-DLE has revealed their first audio snippet from their third mini-album 'I TRUST'.

The group's upcoming music is raising fans' anticipations as it has been revealed that member Soyeon wrote a majority of the lyrics and took an important role in composing and creating the album itself. The group's upcoming title track "Oh My God" has a mysterious and unique sound for a girl group, raising anticipations.

The rest of the album also impresses with its diverse musical nature but keeps an overall darker and more charismatic tone. Check out the audio snippet above! Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's comeback?