41

14

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

A Pink proves that each member is a visual in latest teaser images for 'LOOK'

AKP STAFF

Every single member of A Pink is a visual and these teaser pictures for the veteran group's upcoming album 'LOOK' prove it!

The girls split up into groups of three with members Na-Eun, Bomi, and Hayoung rocking a vintage cowboy look while Eunji, Namjoo, and Chorong rocked a punk girl crush look. Each member shows off a unique style and presence, leading to higher expectations for the group's comeback.

Check out the rest of the pictures below and stay tuned for more teasers! Are you excited for A Pink's comeback? 

  1. A Pink
1 1,620 Share 75% Upvoted

1

nowaynoway98 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

These outfits are incredible 😱

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND