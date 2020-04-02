A Pink proves that each member is a visual in latest teaser images for 'LOOK'

Every single member of A Pink is a visual and these teaser pictures for the veteran group's upcoming album 'LOOK' prove it!

The girls split up into groups of three with members Na-Eun, Bomi, and Hayoung rocking a vintage cowboy look while Eunji, Namjoo, and Chorong rocked a punk girl crush look. Each member shows off a unique style and presence, leading to higher expectations for the group's comeback.

Check out the rest of the pictures below and stay tuned for more teasers! Are you excited for A Pink's comeback?