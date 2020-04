Rookie girl group GWSN wants you to "Follow the white rabbit!" in their 1st comeback MV teaser!

GWSN will be returning this April 28 with their 4th mini album, 'The Keys' containing a total of 4 tracks. In the 1st MV teaser for the girls' upcoming title track "Bazooka!" above, the members come across a secret key to a white doorway.

Keep an eye out for more of GWSN's comeback teasers ahead of the release of 'The Keys' on April 28 at 6 PM KST!