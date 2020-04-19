HA:TFELT charms with sensuous concept profiles for '1719'

Singer/song-writer HA:TFELT (also known as Wonder Girls's Yenny) has unveiled a new set of sensuous concept profile images, in light of the release of her 1st full solo album '1719'!

The upcoming album is set to contain a total of 14 tracks, including double title songs "Satellite" feat. Ash Island and "Sweet Sensation" feat. SOLE. 10 of the album tracks will be brand new songs, while 4 of the songs will be some of HA:TFELT's previously released singles including "Pluhmm", "Cigar", "I Wander", etc.





HA:TFELT's '1719', detailing the singer's personal stories and experiences from the years 2017 until 2019, will be out this April 23 at 6 PM KST. The singer will be releasing an accompanying limited edition story book for '1719', marking her debut as an author.



