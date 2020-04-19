Listen to a highlight medley of April's 7th mini album, 'Da Capo'

D-3 until April's return with their 7th mini album, 'Da Capo'!

While you wait for the girls' comeback, you can listen to a preview of all tracks in the mini album's highlight medley, above! Starting with "Oops I'm Sorry" to "Doll", title track "LALALILALA", "1,2,3,4", "You.zip" as well as a CD-only track "Jetlag", it sounds like April's comeback mini album will be full of great tracks!

Look forward to the full release of April's 'Da Capo', including the full MV for their title track "LALALILALA" on April 22 at 6 PM KST!

