CRAVITY introduces their sound for the first time through 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' highlight medley

Starship Entertainment is only one day away from debuting their latest boy group!

On April 13 KST, the agency revealed the highlight medley for CRAVITY's debut mini album, 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are.' In the clip, snippets of all seven songs on the album can be heard, including the group's debut single "Break All The Rules."

Another highlight song on the album is its third track "Jumper," which was written, composed, and arranged for the group by MONSTA X's Jooheon.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY is set to debut on April 14. The nine-member group includes four trainees who represented the agency on 'Produce X 101,' including project group X1's Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee. They will be greeting fans for the first time through their own VLIVE showcase on the same day of the album's release.

Check out the highlight medley for 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' above!