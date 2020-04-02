16

Check out the first trailer for 'Train to Busan's sequel film, 'Peninsula' starring Kang Dong Won x Lee Jung Hyun

The first trailer for director Yeon Sang Ho's 'Peninsula' is finally here, ready to give viewers a major blood rush with its immense-scale zombie action. 

'Peninsula' is the official sequel film to director Yeon Sang Ho's hit zombie thriller 'Train To Busan', continuing the storyline 4 years after the events on the train. The Korean peninsula has been largely abandoned by civilization, but those left behind still struggle to survive. 

In the film's first trailer above, the story's male lead Jung Suk (played by Kang Dong Won) enters the abandoned peninsula in order to investigate the state of the overrun city, alongside Min Jung (played by Lee Jung Hyun). There, the two discover that the zombies have developed heightened senses toward light and hearing, while the remaining humans have digressed to foul lifestyles. 

'Peninsula' is slated to premiere this summer of 2020 worldwide. Are you looking forward to it?

MrsYoo_Shi_Jin
3 hours ago

Hope this movie comes out after quarantine so I can see it in theatres! Our cinemas are currently closed :(

0

nunyabsnss
1 hour ago

This is beyond what I was expecting! Like a mix of I am Legend and Resident Evil. Seems epic

