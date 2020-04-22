BTOB's Sungjae enters the dream world in latest teaser for JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'

JTBC's upcoming new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' is counting down to its grand premiere with a thrilling new teaser!

This particular teaser for 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' begins with BTOB's Sungjae, in his role as a young man working part-time at a supermarket, Han Kang Bae. First, Kang Bae steps into a mysterious food cart and enters the world of dreams, where normal humans are prohibited from entering. There, he's greeted by the lovely and charismatic Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) and her business manager, Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young).

In 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar', the story's three main characters above will be teaming up to help humans resolve their struggles and stresses by entering their dreams. Wol Joo, tasked with resolving the problems of 10,000 humans in order to repay her own debts, has only 10 more people remaining before she can be free of her eternal debt for good. But entering humans' dream world isn't easy, and the grim reaper has just decided to give Wol Joo a time limit for fulfilling her remaining tasks.

JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' is set to premiere this May 20 at 9:30 PM KST! Will you be watching the fantasy drama?

