On April 22, solo artist/actor Park Ji Hoon's label Maroo Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Park Ji Hoon is aiming to make a comeback in the fourth week of May. We are still adjusting the exact date."

This will mark Park Ji Hoon's first solo comeback in approximately 5 months, since the release of '360' in December.



Are you looking forward to Park Ji Hoon's return as a solo artist?