Actress Han Ye Seul says she's spent 3 days reading comments

Actress Han Ye Seul revealed she's spent 3 whole days reading comments before.



On the April 8th episode of 'Han Ye Seul x Jay Park's Broken GPS', Han Ye Seul revealed, "I read all malicious comments. Even if there are a few thousand comments, I'll read them all. There are times I've read comments over the course of 3 days. I refresh and read them all."



She continued, "I think in terms of the mindset behind writing malicious comments is that we all have foods, people, and styles we don't like for no reason at all. That's why I try to understand it that way. There might be a reason, but they don't know me. I try to have an open mind."



What do you think about Han Ye Seul's approach to malicious comments? Watch part 2 of 'Han Ye Seul x Jay Park's Broken GPS' above!