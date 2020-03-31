16

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

T-ara's Eunjung & KARA's Gyuri reveal 'no makeup' faces on their 1st 'Beauty & View' episode!

AKP STAFF

T-ara's Eunjung and KARA's Gyuri revealed their 'no makeup' faces on the first episode of 'Beauty & View'.

Eunjung and Gyuri are collaborating together for a new beauty YouTube channel 'Beauty & View', which is described as "Eunjung and Gyuri dashing this way and rushing that way for a beauty creator challenge!" For the duo's first ever episode, Gyuri shares that she's completely new to YouTube, they cleanse their faces and reveal how they look without makeup on, and beauty creator Yang Ji Won joins to share some of her favorite items.

Watch Eunjung and Gyuri's 'Beauty & View' premiere above! 

 

Jk996-28 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Gyuri is so pretty!! She is 1 of rare idols who was known as visual, but dont have completelly their beauty standards. She has dark skin too and looks better without make up. She always looked better without or with little make up than with full make up on.

diadems-1,706 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Besties for a decade


