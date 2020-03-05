Noel reveal emotional MV teaser for 'Suddenly'

Noel have revealed an emotional music video teaser for "Suddenly".



The MV teaser for the touching ballad features a couple who go through ups and downs. "Suddenly" is about suddenly remembering a past love, and it's set to drop on March 12 KST.



The track was previously described as a "warm healing single that will remind listeners of spring," and the veteran vocal group have collaborated with producer Jungkey for their comeback.



What do you think of Noel's "Suddenly" MV teaser?