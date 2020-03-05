18

10

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Noel reveal emotional MV teaser for 'Suddenly'

AKP STAFF

Noel have revealed an emotional music video teaser for "Suddenly".

The MV teaser for the touching ballad features a couple who go through ups and downs. "Suddenly" is about suddenly remembering a past love, and it's set to drop on March 12 KST.

The track was previously described as a "warm healing single that will remind listeners of spring," and the veteran vocal group have collaborated with producer Jungkey for their comeback.

What do you think of Noel's "Suddenly" MV teaser? 

  1. Noel
  2. SUDDENLY
0 839 Share 64% Upvoted
BTOB, BTS, CIX, DAY6, Girls
K-Pop idols who have revealed their MBTI
7 hours ago   18   16,606
CSJH The Grace, Deux, JYJ, MBLAQ, RaNia, Se7en, SS501, T-ara
10 (Once) Popular K-pop Artists That Faded Out
12 hours ago   57   53,601

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND