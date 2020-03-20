16

NCT 127's Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Doyoung share their TMI with 'GQ Korea'

AKP STAFF

NCT 127 members shared their 'TMI (too much information)' details with 'GQ Korea'!

On March 20, the magazine uploaded an interview featuring Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Doyoung. The three members revealed information about their favorite convenience store snacks (Jaehyun - "Haagen Daas ice cream" / Jungwoo - "Ferrero Rocher chocolate"), favorite hair color on them (Jungwoo - "orange, blonde" / Jaehyun - "anything mixed with ash or grey tones"), what they would do on their last day of their twenties (Doyoung - "I want to party until I can't remember anything"), and more.

Check out the video above, fully stocked with English subtitles! Do you have any personal preferences that overlap with NCT 127's?

jungwoo 😍
1 hour ago

jungwoo 😍

jungwoo 😍
1 hour ago

jungwoo

😍

