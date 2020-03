Laboum is leading the spring fashion concepts with their newest March pictorial for magazine @star1.

The girl group rocked pastel and colorful looks and adorable smiles as they showed fans the behind the scenes process of their shoot, giving off some aegyo while doing so. The members also greeted fans at the end of the video, saying they hadn't done a pictorial in a while and asked them to check out the March edition of the magazine.

Check out the video above.