50

23

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Kang Daniel and his dancers give 'relay dance' treatment to new album B-side track 'Jealous'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel is the latest to participate in M2's ongoing 'relay dance' series!

On March 30 KST, Mnet unveiled the 'relay dance' video for his song "Jealous," a B-side track on his latest album 'Cyan.'


In the clip, the idol and his back-up dancers are seen outside, dancing in front of a setting that has a similarly fun and vintage vibe as the music video for his new single "2U." Each take turns dancing various moves from the "Jealous" stage choreography, adding their own playful ad-libs. The video ends with Kang Daniel laughing and waving goodbye to the viewers.

Meanwhile, 'Cyan' was released on March 24.

Check out the "Jealous" video above!

  1. Kang Daniel
7 2,380 Share 68% Upvoted

11

Btcp7721 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

I can't stop smiling. This is the best perk up for a slow afternoon.

Share

1 more reply

9

Daniel_stan288 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They are Team Daniel 💙 Kang Daniel and Team Daniel snapped 🤩👏👏

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND