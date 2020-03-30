Kang Daniel and his dancers give 'relay dance' treatment to new album B-side track 'Jealous'

Kang Daniel is the latest to participate in M2's ongoing 'relay dance' series!

On March 30 KST, Mnet unveiled the 'relay dance' video for his song "Jealous," a B-side track on his latest album 'Cyan.'





In the clip, the idol and his back-up dancers are seen outside, dancing in front of a setting that has a similarly fun and vintage vibe as the music video for his new single "2U." Each take turns dancing various moves from the "Jealous" stage choreography, adding their own playful ad-libs. The video ends with Kang Daniel laughing and waving goodbye to the viewers.

Meanwhile, 'Cyan' was released on March 24.

Check out the "Jealous" video above!