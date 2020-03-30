16

Bolbbalgan4's labelmate Boramiyu makes colorful comeback in MV for 'Pit A Pat'

Boramiyu has made a comeback!

On March 30 KST, the Shofar Music solo artist released her second mini album 'Dear My Color,' featuring the title track "Pit A Pat." The music video for the spring-like love song is vibrant from the bright background colors to Boramiyu's adorable strawberry wheat hair tone.

Meanwhile Boramiyu debuted back in 2018 and has since appeared in a number of music festivals and radio programs. She also appeared on Shofar Music's collaboration single "Awkward" alongside Bolbbalgan4, Vanilla Acoustic, Choi Yu Ri, and more.

Check out the music video for "Pit A Pat" above!

Shofar Music really knows how to pick their artists. Talent comes first, looks are second. But she looks better with natural hair color tho.

heyyy this is the girl from i can see your voice

