BTOB's Sungjae reveals storybook lyric MV for 'Come with the Wind'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped a lyric music video for "Come with the Wind".

The lyric MV features a storybook style concept with an animated Sungjae and his pet. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which includes tracks from his '3X2=6' project series.

Watch the "Come with the Wind" lyric MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

 

