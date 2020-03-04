BTOB's Sungjae reveals storybook lyric MV for 'Come with the Wind'

BTOB's Sungjae has dropped a lyric music video for "Come with the Wind".



The lyric MV features a storybook style concept with an animated Sungjae and his pet. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which includes tracks from his '3X2=6' project series.



Watch the "Come with the Wind" lyric MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!



