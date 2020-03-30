Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang surprises fans with cover of Jukjae's 'Let's Go See The Stars'

Lee Eun Sang has a new surprise for his fans!

On March 30 KST, his agency Brand New Music unveiled a new video of him covering Jukjae's sweet R&B ballad "Let's Go See The Stars." In the video clip, he sits in front of a large wall, singing as a starry sky is projected against it. The video comes three weeks after he previously treated fans to a dance performance to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's "Senorita."

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Sang was previously a member of 'Produce X 101's project group X1.

Check out the cover above!