Gary signs contract with hip-hop label Million Market

Gary has accepted a contract with Million Market.



On March 30 KST, a representative for the agency confirmed the news, stating: "We have recently signed an agency contract with Gary." However, they added that it is not an exclusive contract, meaning that some of his other promotions will most likely be handled by another agency.



Meanwhile, Million Market is the home to a number of artists, including MC Mong, Suran, Coogie, and Penomeco.

Stay tuned for more news of Gary's upcoming activities!