Code Kunst drops beautiful MV teaser for 'Flower' feat. Jay Park, Woo Won Jae & Giriboy

Code Kunst has dropped his beautiful music video teaser for "Flower"!



The MV features faces of smiling people and beautiful bouquets of flowers. "Flower" featuring Jay Park, Woo Won Jae, and Giriboy is a track from Code Kunst's upcoming fourth full album 'People', which drops on April 2 KST.



He previously dropped his pre-release tracks "Joke!" and "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin.



Watch Code Kunst's "Flower" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.