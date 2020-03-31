56

Baek Ah Yeon reveals her cover of BTS' 'Filter'

Baek Ah Yeon has revealed her cover of BTS' "Filter"!

Fans have been waiting for Baek Ah Yeon to make a comeback ever since she left JYP Entertainment in August of last year and signed with Eden Entertainment, and she's now released a cover of BTS' track "Filter" from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. The cover video may signal that the singer is ready to get back in the studio to record a new album, but we'll have to wait for updates.

Check out Baek Ah Yeon's "Filter" cover above and the original by BTS below.

  1. Baek Ah Yeon
  2. BTS
Anji1234864 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Good to see everyone loves Jimin's song.

makemoneywithusa (Banned)-28 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Comment has been deleted

