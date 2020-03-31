Baek Ah Yeon reveals her cover of BTS' 'Filter'

Baek Ah Yeon has revealed her cover of BTS' "Filter"!
Fans have been waiting for Baek Ah Yeon to make a comeback ever since she left JYP Entertainment in August of last year and signed with Eden Entertainment, and she's now released a cover of BTS' track "Filter" from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. The cover video may signal that the singer is ready to get back in the studio to record a new album, but we'll have to wait for updates.
Check out Baek Ah Yeon's "Filter" cover above and the original by BTS below.
