The BTS members are perfectly content with staying at home and getting some much needed rest, thanks to their all-capable new 'Galaxy S20' models!

'Samsung Global' recently released a series of short individual CFs featuring each of the BTS members, as the group is currently endorsing the new 'Galaxy S20' series worldwide. If you're considering switching to a new phone, then consider with the handsome faces of BTS in their individual CFs, above and below!