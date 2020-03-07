Actor Lee Si Uhn reacts to criticism for his donation to coronavirus relief efforts

Actor Lee Si Uhn reacted to criticism for his donation to coronavirus relief efforts.



Last week, Lee Si Uhn shared a screenshot that showed his 1 million Won ($841.18 USD) donation to the non-profit organization Hope Bridge to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and he was unexpectedly criticized for the amount. With Korean celebrities donating anywhere from 10 million Won ($8411.77 USD) to 100 million Won ($84,117.74 USD) or more, it seems some netizens felt he should have donated more. Still, other netizens supported him, saying the amount wasn't important.



In a behind-the-scenes video for 'I Live Alone', Lee Si Uhn reacted to the criticism. Hwa Sa, who was appearing as a guest on the reality variety show, asked the actor, "Oppa, why do you look so worn?"



The actor responded sullenly, "Some things happened last week. My mind and body are hurt." Later on, Kian84 also exclaims, "Some people are getting cursed at, while others are...," making Lee Si Uhn laugh taken aback by his 'I Live Alone' castmate's outburst.



Watch the full behind-the-scenes video for MAMAMOO Hwa Sa and actress Kyung Soo Jin's guest appearances above!