TREASURE bring you out on a full day of shopping, activities, mukbang, & more in their first 'T-Log'

TREASURE have returned with their weekly 'Treasure Map' web-series, this time bringing viewers out for their first ever 'T-Log' ('Treasure + vlog')!

Dividing up into groups or going solo, the TREASURE members filled up a whole day with all kinds of activities, starting with a shopping trip to IKEA, Bang Ye Dam getting his first ID made, waiting in line for a popular restaurant for lunch, customizing sneakers, and so much more!

Get to know each of the TREASURE members' interests, preferences, hobbies, and more in 'Treasure Map' ep.6, above!