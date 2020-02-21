7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE bring you out on a full day of shopping, activities, mukbang, & more in their first 'T-Log'

TREASURE have returned with their weekly 'Treasure Map' web-series, this time bringing viewers out for their first ever 'T-Log' ('Treasure + vlog')!

Dividing up into groups or going solo, the TREASURE members filled up a whole day with all kinds of activities, starting with a shopping trip to IKEA, Bang Ye Dam getting his first ID made,  waiting in line for a popular restaurant for lunch, customizing sneakers, and so much more!

Get to know each of the TREASURE members' interests, preferences, hobbies, and more in 'Treasure Map' ep.6, above!

*sigh* i wish YG would have subs prepared before they uploaded these videos. i want to watch right away!

