Oh My Girl's YooA took readers' breaths away with her pure, angelic pictorial for the March issue of 'Arena Homme Plus'!

Posing in an entirely white space, YooA captivated with her unblemished beauty and charms through the unique pictorial. During her interview after the photoshoot, YooA opened up about her personal thoughts and struggles as an artist.

