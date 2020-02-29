The Rose made their first performance on 'Immortal Song'.



On the February 29th episode dedicated to legendary singer Jung Soo Ra, The Rose covered her 1984 pop song "City Streets" and transformed it into a rock ballad. In their interview, the members expressed, "This is a program that we've always wanted to appear on," adding, "Like the title, we thought a lot about how to represent the city we live in through music."



The Rose's first performance was also a winning one as they took the #1 spot this episode.



Watch The Rose's cover and their interview below!