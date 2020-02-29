Soyu sings 'Before Sunrise' for 'Traveler - Argentina' OST

Soyu is the voice behind "Before Sunrise" for the 'Traveler - Argentina' OST.



The music video above follows season 2 celebrities Ahn Jae Hong, Kang Ha Neul, and Ong Seong Wu as they travel throughout Argentina. Produced by Kiggen, "Before Sunrise" is about being stunned by new sights and sounds and wanting to have the experience with someone special.



Check out the MV for Soyu's "Before Sunrise" above!



