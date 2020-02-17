ELRIS drop whimsical 1st concept video for upcoming 'Jackpot' comeback

ELRIS is gearing up to make their long-awaited return!

On February 17 KST, the group revealed the first of a series of concept videos teasing fans head of the release of "Jackpot," the title track off their fourth mini album of the same name. In the video, the seven-member group is seen in gorgeous doll-like fashion, sitting together in a parlor room while a mysterious melody reminiscent of a music box plays in the background.



'Jackpot' will be the group's very first comeback since the release of their third mini album 'Summer Dream' back in June of 2018. This will also be the first promotion for new members EJ and Chaejung.



Meanwhile, 'Jackpot' is set for release on February 26.

Check out the concept video above!