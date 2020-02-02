Cherry Bullet drops surprise dance cover of BTS's 'Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)'

Cherry Bullet has a special treat for their fans!

On February 2 KST, the FNC Entertainment girl group revealed a dance cover video, where the girls are seen performing the original choreography of a song by another seven-member group - BTS's 2017 single "Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)." In the video, the members emit a chic, tough energy as they move through the dance, rocking coordinated blue, black, and white outfits.

Meanwhile, Cherry Bullet recently celebrated their one-year debut anniversary on January 21.

Check out the video above!