Yuehua Entertainment cancels EVERGLOW's comeback fan showcase as coronavirus safety precaution

EVERGLOW's agency has cancelled their upcoming fan showcase.

On February 2 KST, Yuehua Entertainment took to EVERGLOW's official fan cafe to announce that they would no longer be holding the group's scheduled fan showcase amid coronavirus prevention concerns. The group joins a growing number of K-pop acts cancelling scheduled public events out of health safety.

Meanwhile, the group will be coming back on February 3 through first mini album 'Reminisce,' featuring title track "Dum Dum."
Good, its for their own safety, But I hope they will do as same as gfriend or a vlive :)

