Amber looks back on her journey in a pensive MV for 'Stay Calm'

Amber is back, this time with the full MV for another new track from 'X', titled "Stay Calm".

The MV for "Stay Calm" looks back on behind-the-scenes moments from Amber's journey while producing her upcoming album 'X', from practicing her vocals, her dancing, staying fit, to filming, and more.

Since November of last year, Amber has treated fans to a series of self-produced solo releases starting with "Hands Behind My Back", to "Other People", "Curiosity", "Numb", "Ready For The Ride", and "Stay Calm". What do you think of Amber's latest track "Stay Calm"?