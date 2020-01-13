Watch the first episode of TREASURE's aegyo-filled pre-debut web series, 'T.M.I'!

Be ready to fall hard for the charms of YG Entertainment's brand new rookie boy group, TREASURE!

On the first episode of TREASURE's pre-debut web reality series 'Treasure Maker Interaction' a.k.a 'T.M.I', the members took turns asking one another all kinds of detailed questions! The 'interview' session started off with the group's energizer Doyoung, who asked his members to decipher what the acronym "P.M.I" stood for. The idol soon revealed the answer as "Please More Information" (?).

Next, Doyoung sat down with Asahi for a one-on-one 'interview', asking, "What's one thing you absolutely have to buy at the convenience store?" Other questions tossed around among the members throughout the episode included, "What is your favorite snack?", "What is the song you listened to the most recently?", "What is your favorite movie?", "What is your favorite song to sing at the karaoke?", and more.

TREASURE's main vocal Bang Ye Dam also gifted fans with a brief live of Pink Sweat$'s "Honesty", earning awed reactions from his members. Check out the full episode of 'Treasure Maker Interaction' above, and stay tuned for more episodes coming every 12 PM KST!

