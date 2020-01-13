Agency reps involved in 'Produce' series manipulation continue to deny bribery charges during 2nd court hearing

On January 14, a secondary court hearing regarding the manipulation of Mnet's 'Produce' series took place at Seoul's central district court office, with legal representatives of 5 former entertainment company figures present.

On this day, the prosecution stated, "We believe that these individuals are clearly guilty of bribery, as they asked for preferential treatment for their respective companies." However, the defendants' sides denied that the individuals charged offered any serious bribes to the staff of the 'Produce' series. Instead, the defendants' legal representatives continued to claim that they simply "went out for drinks casually with staff".

Last year, 5 former entertainment company representatives were charged and forwarded to prosecution for offering bribery services amounting to nearly 47 million KRW (~ 40,000 USD) to Ahn Joon Young PD and others involved in the 'Produce' series.

