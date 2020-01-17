'FILA Korea' reveals first teaser film for their 2020 'Back to School' collection with BTS

'FILA Korea' has released its first official teaser film with their newest global endorsement models, BTS!

The short teaser film shows a montage of the BTS members having transformed into handsome college students, rocking 'FILA's latest line of 'Back to School' backpacks. The teaser film, titled 'New Beginning, with FILA', hints not only at the brand's upcoming 'Back to School' campaign, but also raises anticipation for the various 2020 campaigns to come featuring the BTS members.

Watch the first 'FILA' x BTS teaser film above!