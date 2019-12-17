VERIVERY's Minchan runs for his life in 'Face Me' character teaser video

VERIVERY's Minchan is running for his life in his 'Face Me' character teaser video.
The teaser for VERIVERY's third mini album features Minchan in a sprint and ends with segmented pieces of his face. The group's 'Face Me' drops on January 7 KST.
What do you think of Minchan's teaser?
[Updated: Minchan's teaser images]
