Seulgi is featured in Red Velvet's creepy teasers for "Psycho".
The teaser images and clip below reveal Seulgi in a white dress and a strange, uneasy environment. "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.
'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.
22
6
Posted by2 hours ago
Red Velvet's Seulgi featured in creepy 'Psycho' teasers for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'
Seulgi is featured in Red Velvet's creepy teasers for "Psycho".
2 1,220 Share 79% Upvoted
Log in to comment