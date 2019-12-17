22

6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet's Seulgi featured in creepy 'Psycho' teasers for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

AKP STAFF

Seulgi is featured in Red Velvet's creepy teasers for "Psycho".

The teaser images and clip below reveal Seulgi in a white dress and a strange, uneasy environment. "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.

'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.

1

kxk1,203 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Why does it feel like Monday is an eternity away 😩😩 I can’t wait for this to drop

0

mrbungle20 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Goddess!!! <3

