Red Velvet's Seulgi featured in creepy 'Psycho' teasers for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

Seulgi is featured in Red Velvet's creepy teasers for "Psycho".



The teaser images and clip below reveal Seulgi in a white dress and a strange, uneasy environment. "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.



'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.



