Super Junior & TVXQ look back on the memories of their 'Analog Trip' in full MV for 'Come A Little Closer'

Super Junior and TVXQ have dropped the full MV to their 'Analog Trip' OST, "Come A Little Closer", sung by Super Junior!

The bright, energetic OST song served as the main theme song of Super Junior and TVXQ's YouTube Original travel series 'Analog Trip', where the veteran idol group members got to enjoy a vacation together for the first time as Super Junior x TVXQ in Indonesia. The MV for "Come A Little Closer" captures some key moments from 'Analog Trip', as well as MV shots directed by Super Junior's Shindong himself!

Did you watch Super Junior and TVXQ's fun and nostalgic vacation reality, 'Analog Trip'?

