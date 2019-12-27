Rookie boy group ENOi kicks off 1st mini album comeback teasers with leader Laon

Rookie boy group ENOi, who just recently greeted fans back on December 19 with a special winter album 'For RAYS, Realize All Your Star', has started up a series of individual teasers for their comeback!

First up among the 7 ENOi members is the team's leader Laon, showing fans a transformed image with bright pink hair and rosy red makeup styles in his first set of concept teaser images, as well as a concept film. ENOi will be making a comeback this coming January 12 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Red in the Apple'.

Look out for the theme of the red apple in more of the ENOi members' individual teasers coming soon, leading up to their 1st mini album comeback in just a few weeks!

