Park Seo Joon's label updates fans on personal YouTube account recovery + new content to come next year

On December 23, actor Park Seo Joon shared an update with fans regarding his personal YouTube channel 'Record PARK's', which was hacked earlier this month.

According to the actor's label Awesome ENT, "Park Seo Joon's personal YouTube channel has been recovered. 'Record PARK's will take some time for revisions before putting in efforts to greet you all with even better contents starting next year. We would like to thank all of the fans and the subscribers for their love and encouragements toward the channel."

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon will be starring in JTBC's upcoming drama 'Itaewon Class', premiering on January 31, 2020.