Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Fans think Kang Daniel is the newest model for 'Puma' in Korea

According to fans online on December 7, an advertisement teaser featuring Wanna One member/solo artist Kang Daniel was recently spotted in subway stations near Seoul!

The simple, sleek subway ad shows a heartwarming photo of Kang Daniel dressed in a 'Puma' hoodie, with the words, "You and me, a special beginning." To the side, the ad also indicates "2020.01, coming soon." 

It seems likely that Kang Daniel will be promoting as 'Puma's official endorsement model in Korea starting next year! Stay tuned for updates!

efem1,465 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Our Adidas boy has turned full Puma 😁

His Puma shoot was taken a month ago. I'm happy to see we'll be getting more Daniel content while we wait for his return.

daniks_noona340 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

Jan 2020 is too long... Cant wait! 😊😊😊 Kang Daniel you are really so full of adorable surprises.

