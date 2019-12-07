Fans think Kang Daniel is the newest model for 'Puma' in Korea

According to fans online on December 7, an advertisement teaser featuring Wanna One member/solo artist Kang Daniel was recently spotted in subway stations near Seoul!

The simple, sleek subway ad shows a heartwarming photo of Kang Daniel dressed in a 'Puma' hoodie, with the words, "You and me, a special beginning." To the side, the ad also indicates "2020.01, coming soon."

It seems likely that Kang Daniel will be promoting as 'Puma's official endorsement model in Korea starting next year! Stay tuned for updates!