BTS & Halsey exchange gifts and practice for 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' tour

BTS and Halsey exchanged gifts and got together once again for the 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' tour.



In a newly released behind-the-scenes video from Halsey, the American singer meets BTS once again backstage at the Los Angeles stop of the 'Jingle Ball' tour on December 6, where they performed "Boy with Luv". The two acts practice the moves for their track together, and they even exchange Christmas gifts.



Halsey expressed, "The first time we all performed 'Boy with Luv' together, I was making a joke that they all had sparkly microphones and I felt left out. They gifted me my own sparkly mic! It was really thoughtful and really amazing, and I got to use it." The singer also gifted the BTS members with stockings filled with presents.



Watch the behind-the-scenes clip of BTS and Halsey above!