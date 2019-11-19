4

1

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Lee Dae Hwi shows 'real life' reaction after watching his good friend Golden Child Bomin's kiss scene

AKP STAFF

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi and Golden Child's Bomin were spotted having a real life best friends(?) moment at the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat', which took place this weekend!

Fans know that Lee Dae Hwi and Bomin are good friends from some of the previous public interactions they've shown, like below. Then, during the '2019 V Live Awards V Heartbeat', all of those in attendance got to watch Bomin's kiss scene during web drama 'A-Teen' season 2, as the web drama took home an award for the most loved web drama of the year!

Check out Lee Dae Hwi's surprised reaction (~ 0:20 mark), above!

  1. Bomin
  2. Lee Dae Hwi
1 5,889 Share 80% Upvoted

0

landfairy620 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Lol so cute

Share
Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
9 hours ago   16   39,743
CIX
CIX drop dark MV for 'Numb'
14 minutes ago   0   472
Kim Sae Ron
Kim Sae Ron leaving YG Entertainment
9 hours ago   16   39,743

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND