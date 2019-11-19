Jun Hyun Moo & actress Shin Hye Sun to host '2019 KBS Drama Awards'

Jun Hyun Moo and actress Shin Hye Sun will be hosting the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.



On November 19, KBS announced, "Jun Hyun Moo and Shin Hye Sun will be meeting to work together as hosts for the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'."



Along with the 'KBS Drama Awards', Jun Hyun Moo is also hosting the year-end ceremonies '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards', '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', and the '2019 MBC Entertainment Awards'. Actress Shin Hye Sun hosted the '2018 SBS Drama Awards' last year, and this will be her second year hosting the' KBS Drama Awards'.



The '2019 KBS Drama Awards' is being held on December 31 KST.