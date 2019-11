IU has dropped a M/V teaser for her upcoming release 'Blueming', just a day before the full release of her 5th mini album 'Love Poem'. The long-awaited comeback album is set for release on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

The singer-songwriter has previously stated that she has been keeping her hair blue to bloom for 'Blueming'. Based on the teaser, what are your thoughts? Watch the teaser above and share your thoughts below!