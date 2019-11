Girl's Day's Minah has revealed her first MV teaser for her solo single "Butterfly".

The simple but nostalgic video clip shows Minah driving as she hums along to her acoustic ballad tune that is bound to tug at the heartstrings and get you in the mood for an emotional fall afternoon.

"Butterfly" will be released on November 21 at 6 pm KST. Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more updates!