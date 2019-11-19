7

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

IU receives her 2nd certified all-kill of the year with 'Blueming'

AKP STAFF


IU has once again proven that she's the queen of charts as her most recent track "Blueming."

Her song is #1 on the daily and real-time charts of Instiz, Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo which results in a certified all-kill. If she is #1 on all of these charts including the Instiz weekly chart then she will achieve the coveted "Perfect All-Kill."

This is the popular star's second certified all-kill this year as she achieved the same feat with her song "Love Poem" earlier this month. IU has also been busy filming shows such as 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' and 'Hotel De Luna' which also achieved great levels of success. It seems like IU's career is still at her peak.

Congratulations to IU. 

  1. IU
0 579 Share 70% Upvoted
BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
6 hours ago   18   5,776

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND