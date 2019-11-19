IU receives her 2nd certified all-kill of the year with 'Blueming'





IU has once again proven that she's the queen of charts as her most recent track "Blueming."

Her song is #1 on the daily and real-time charts of Instiz, Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and Flo which results in a certified all-kill. If she is #1 on all of these charts including the Instiz weekly chart then she will achieve the coveted "Perfect All-Kill."

This is the popular star's second certified all-kill this year as she achieved the same feat with her song "Love Poem" earlier this month. IU has also been busy filming shows such as 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' and 'Hotel De Luna' which also achieved great levels of success. It seems like IU's career is still at her peak.

Congratulations to IU.