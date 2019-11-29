Block B's U-Kwon teases tracks on upcoming reggae single album 'Rise Up'

Block B's U-Kwon has revealed teasers for the tracks on his upcoming reggae single album 'Rise Up'.



U-Kwon's single includes "Rise Up" featuring reggae artist Koonta and his title song "Fuego", which was written and arranged by reggae duo Skull&HaHa and solo artist DAWN. Fans can listen to previews of the two songs in the highlight medley above, and take a look at the track list below.



U-Kwon's 'Rise Up' drops on December 3 KST.

