7

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Block B's U-Kwon teases tracks on upcoming reggae single album 'Rise Up'

AKP STAFF

Block B's U-Kwon has revealed teasers for the tracks on his upcoming reggae single album 'Rise Up'.

U-Kwon's single includes "Rise Up" featuring reggae artist Koonta and his title song "Fuego", which was written and arranged by reggae duo Skull&HaHa and solo artist DAWN. Fans can listen to previews of the two songs in the highlight medley above, and take a look at the track list below.

U-Kwon's 'Rise Up' drops on December 3 KST.  

  1. Block B
  2. U-Kwon
  3. RISE-UP
0 350 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils final lineup!
5 hours ago   54   25,425
N.Flying
N.Flying reveal gorgeous 'Youth' teaser images
42 minutes ago   0   329
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Preparing For 2020 Comeback
10 hours ago   89   12,025

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND