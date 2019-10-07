VICTON drops choreography video for their 'Gangsta' cover

VICTON has released another special present for their Alice.

During their 'Voice to Alice' fanmeet, their first official schedule after Han Seung Woo and Choi Byung Chan were on 'Produce X 101', the boys covered Kehlani's "Gangsta". The performance was well-loved by fans, and VICTON has released an official video for the 'Voice to Alice' performance. The performance video was liked even by Kehlani:



VICTON has decided to take one more step by further releasing a dance practice video for the performance, so fans can see the choreography up close.

Check out the video above.