AB6IX and NU'EST top the poll of most-anticipated October comebacks

October is filled with comebacks. In order of comeback dates, EXO's Chen, Jung Se Woon, Block B's B-Bomb, SuperM, Ha Sung Woon, AB6IX, ONF, ATEEZ, Lovelyz' Kei, Stray Kids, Ladies' Code, Daehyun, Heize, BTOB's Hyunsik, Super Junior, N.Flying, 1the9, NU'EST, TXT, DAY6, MONSTA X, and A.C.E are just some of the already-announced October comebacks.

Idol Chart ran a poll to 7,948 users on which October comeback was the most anticipated. It was a very close race, with AB6IX at #1 with 3,893 (49%) votes. NU'EST was very close behind with 3,714 (47%) votes. The rest of the votes went to Lovelyz' Kei (112 votes), Jung Se Woon (107 votes), Ladies' Code (53 votes), ONF (35 votes), SuperM (24 votes), BTOB's Hyunsik (20 votes), EXO's Chen (10 votes), GreatGuys (6 votes), and Super Junior (4 votes).

