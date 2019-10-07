2

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

AB6IX and NU'EST top the poll of most-anticipated October comebacks

AKP STAFF

October is filled with comebacks. In order of comeback dates, EXO's Chen, Jung Se Woon, Block B's B-Bomb, SuperM, Ha Sung WoonAB6IX, ONF, ATEEZLovelyz' Kei, Stray Kids, Ladies' Code, Daehyun, Heize, BTOB's Hyunsik, Super Junior, N.Flying, 1the9, NU'EST, TXT, DAY6, MONSTA X, and A.C.E are just some of the already-announced October comebacks. 

Idol Chart ran a poll to 7,948 users on which October comeback was the most anticipated. It was a very close race, with AB6IX at #1 with 3,893 (49%) votes. NU'EST was very close behind with 3,714 (47%) votes. The rest of the votes went to Lovelyz' Kei (112 votes), Jung Se Woon (107 votes), Ladies' Code (53 votes), ONF (35 votes), SuperM (24 votes), BTOB's Hyunsik (20 votes), EXO's Chen (10 votes), GreatGuys (6 votes), and Super Junior (4 votes).

Who are you looking forward to the most?

  1. AB6IX
  2. NU'EST
0 1,004 Share 100% Upvoted
WINNER
WINNER announces comeback with intense teaser
5 hours ago   12   5,478
WINNER
WINNER announces comeback with intense teaser
5 hours ago   12   5,478

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND